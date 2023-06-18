    বাংলা

    Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil

    One of the worst hit on the cyclone's trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 02:30 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 02:30 AM

    At least 11 people have been killed in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul after an extra-tropical cyclone struck the region on Friday, according to the state's authorities.

    The storm caused torrential rains and helicopter searches are underway in flooded neighborhoods to find 20 others who have gone missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release.

    One of the worst hit on the cyclone's trail was the town of Caraa, with a population of over 8,000 people.

    "The situation in Caraa deeply worries us. It is essential that we can, in an organized way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support," said Rio Grande do Sul's governor, Eduardo Leite, who visited the area.

    As of Friday night, Maquine, a municipality on the eastern coast, had received around a foot of rain, authorities said.

    Many residents in affected areas have taken shelter in outdoor sports facilities in their towns. The authorities have issued a warning for a risk of landslides in several areas.

    Leite says authorities have carried out 2,400 rescues in the last two days.

    "Our main objective at this first moment is to protect and save human lives. We are rescuing people who are stranded, locating missing people and giving all the support to the families," he said.

    Deadly flooding in Brazil is common and has caused devastation for decades.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Death of Brazilian football legend Pele - Santos, Brazil - Jan 3, 2023 General view of the mausoleum of Brazilian football legend Pele at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery.
    Brazilian idol Pele rests in golden tomb
    With a stadium-like setting, images of fans in the stands, synthetic turf on the floor and a small painted sky on the ceiling, the mausoleum features two life-size golden statues
    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - Jun 11, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy and ball kids after winning the French Open
    Djokovic cements status in GOAT debate after scaling men's Grand Slam peak
    The 36-year-old won his first Grand Slam title in 2008 when Federer had already claimed 13 of his 20 crowns
    Football - International Friendly - Brazil v Guinea - Stage Front Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - Jun 17, 2023 Brazil's Vinicius Junior in action with Guinea's Dembo Sylla
    Brazil overwhelm Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly
    It was the first of two friendlies for Brazil against African nations in support of Real Madrid forward Vinicius
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with army major, Mauro Cid after a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil Jun 18, 2019.
    Brazil police find plans for military coup on Bolsonaro aide's phone
    The three-page document provided a roadmap for how to block Lula's inauguration, using the military as a "moderating force"

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production