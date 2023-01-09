    বাংলা

    Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil

    Biden says that he condemns the assault on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil and Brazil’s democratic institutions have America's full support

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 03:27 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 03:27 AM

    US President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned "the assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

    Biden said he looked forward to continuing to work with leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the most fraught election in a generation last year.

    "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," Biden said on Twitter.

    Earlier on Sunday, Biden said the situation in Brazil was "outrageous."

    The violence echoed the US Capitol invasion two years ago by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

    The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green clad protesters running riot in the capital capped months of tension following Brazil's Oct 30 vote. Bolsonaro, an acolyte of Trump's who has yet to concede defeat, peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers.

    "I condemn this outrageous assault on #Brazil’s govt buildings incited by demagogue Bolsonaro’s reckless disregard for democratic principles," US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Twitter.

    "2 yrs since Jan 6, Trump’s legacy continues to poison our hemisphere. Protecting democracy & holding malign actors to account is essential."

    Bolsonaro flew to Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration.

    Representative Joaquin Castro, a Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN that Bolsonaro "basically used the Trump playbook to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government" and "is a dangerous man."

    "The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrrorism in Brazil," Castro said. "He should be sent back to Brazil."

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company following the announcement of updated fuel prices at at the Brazilian oil company Petrobras in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2022.
    Petrobras reinforces security at refineries after threats
    The threats to Petrobras targeted assets such as refineries in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Parana states
    A drone view of residents looking a tree that fell during a winter storm with high winds in Sacramento, California, US, Jan 8, 2023.
    California braces for cyclones after storms kill 12
    At least 12 people have died from weather-related incidents in the United State's California in the past 10 days
    Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro vandalize the interior of Planalto Palace in front of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office during a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023.
    Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian government buildings
    Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country's Supreme Court and its Congressional building and surrounded the presidential palace
    Santiago, an 8-year-old migrant boy from Colombia who is traveling with his family and seeking asylum in the United States, carries a Spider-Man doll as he tries to cross a barbed wire that was placed by the Texas National Guard on the border between the United States and Mexico with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants into the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 7, 2023.
    Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrants
    Republicans have continually used the border issue as a cudgel against Biden, blaming him for failing to crack down harder

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher