US gives Havana embassy a facelift after years of neglect

When the US embassy in Havana reopened last May to Cubans seeking visas after a nearly five-year hiatus, the once proud 1950s vintage building was in shambles.

Pieces of its stone facade were crumbling from top floors, threatening passersby. A rusty perimeter fence, decrepit and obsolete, wobbled with the trade winds. Hurricane Irma had damaged lower windows, a guard post, and granite facing. Even the ambassador's dramatic perch - a balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico - was deemed unsafe.

A $28 million renovation project now underway is a little-known but critical investment in US diplomacy on the island, which has also included an increase in consular staff and programmes to "advance human rights" and private business in the communist-run country.

"The important thing to realize about diplomacy is that it is not only policy - it's logistics," said Benjamin Ziff, the top US diplomat in Cuba. "You need to have a presence. You need to have people. You need to have a building."

But the project also underscores the still rocky relationship between Cuba and the US, which flared again earlier this week on a US media report that China had reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish a spy base on the island aimed at the United States.

US officials immediately cast doubt on report, and Cuba on Thursday denied it outright. But the Cuban government also seized the opportunity to accuse the US of being behind a fabrication meant to justify Washington's decades-old economic embargo against the island.