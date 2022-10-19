New York City opens tent shelter for hundreds of migrant men

The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center located on Randall's Island, east of Manhattan, will be the temporary home for 500 single migrant men who arrived in the city after their long journeys that began in Venezuela and other places south of the US border.

"The history of this country has always been tied to welcoming those who are fleeing harm," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a video on Wednesday about the facility.

"New York City has always been a role model on how to effectively use our infrastructure to address a crisis and make sure we treat people in a humane way and that is what we have done," he added.