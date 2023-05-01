    বাংলা

    Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die

    Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed

    Reuters
    Published : 1 May 2023, 02:31 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 02:31 AM

    At least 18 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico, local authorities said Sunday.

    The prosecutor's office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 15 meters (49.21 ft) down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.

    "From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims," the prosecutor's office said in a statement shared on Twitter.

    Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the crime scene a day after a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in a dance studio, in Dadeville, Alabama, US, April 16, 2023.
    4 killed in US shooting
    A local TV station reported that more than 20 people had been injured in the shooting
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducts a joint press availability at the State Department with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, and Philippine Defence Chief Carlito Galvez Jr, in Washington, US, April 11, 2023.
    US, Philippines agree to complete road map for security assistance
    Platforms from radars to drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defence systems figured in the so-called "2+2" meeting in Washington
    23 to die for murder in Madaripur
    23 to die for murder in Madaripur
    Six others are jailed for life over the murder of Rajib Sarder a decade ago
    Four die in Bhola road accident
    Four die in Bhola road accident
    The accident occurred near the Bhola Polytechnic Institute on Bhola-Charfason Regional Highway

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury