    4 die as pickup truck crashes head-on into three-wheeler in Sylhet

    The victims are all from the same family, police said

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 March 2024, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 09:52 AM

    Four people, including a child, have died after a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a three-wheeler in Sylhet’s Jaiantapur. Two others were critically injured in the accident.

    The crash occurred on the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway in front of the Rural Power Office near Darbanta Bazar, said Md Yunus Ali, officer-in-charge of Tamabil Highway Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Mongoli Patra, 50, Sabiti Patra, 35, Suchita Patra, 35, and Ritu Patra, 8.

    The injured were identified as Shyamola Patra, 55, and Pranati Patra, 35.

    All of them are members of the same family, olice said.

    They were headed to a family event from Chiknagul to Mokampunji on the three-wheeler, OC Yunus said.

    “When the three-wheeler reached that section of the Sylhet-Tamabil highway, it crashed head-on into a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction.”

    Six people with injuries were rescued from the scene and taken to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital. The doctor there declared four, including the child, dead. Two were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

    Locals blocked the highway in protest, but police managed to bring the situation under control and restore the regular flow of traffic, OC Yunus said.

