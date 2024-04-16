    বাংলা

    India's sugar production slips, mill closures accelerate

    Sugar mills are closing their operations at a higher pace than last year and so far, 448 mills have closed compared to 401 a year ago, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2024, 12:31 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 12:31 PM

    Indian mills produced 31.09 million metric tonnes of sugar between Oct 1 and April 15, down 0.5% from the previous year due to lower output in the key producing southern state of Karnataka, a leading industry body said on Tuesday.

    Sugar mills are closing their operations at a higher pace than last year and so far, 448 mills have closed compared to 401 a year ago, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said.

    Western state of Maharashtra has produced 10.9 million tons of sugar so far this season, while northern state of Uttar Pradesh has churned out 10.1 million tons, the ISMA said.

    The world's second-largest sugar producer has not allowed exports in the current season to keep a lid on local prices ahead of India's parliamentary election, which is being held over nearly seven weeks from April 19.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian sugar mills seek export permission for 1 million tonnes as production improves
    Indian sugar mills seek export permission
    The country is likely to produce 32 million tonnes of sugar in the current marketing year ending Sept 30 against local demand of 28.5 million tonnes
    First shipment of Indian onions to arrive by today, says state minister
    Indian onions arriving by today: state minister
    Bangladesh was to import 50,000 tonnes of onions from India before Ramadan, but shipments were delayed
    Workers lift a vase containing liquid steel to make textile machinery parts inside a factory on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 11, 2012. REUTERS
    India's steel majors to invest billions to meet local demand
    A spurt in economic activity and a revamp of broader infrastructure have drawn steel makers from around the world to India, where demand is rising
    Workers harvest sugarcane in a filed in Kolhapur district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav
    India raises sugar cane floor price by 8%
    New Delhi fixes the buying price of sugar cane at 340 rupees ($4.10) per 100 kg for next season

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor