Unemployment biggest worry in India, world's fastest growing economy: Reuters poll

The economy likely grew 6.5 percent last quarter and 7.6 percent in the previous fiscal year that ended on Mar 31, the survey showed.

It was forecast to expand 6.5 percent and 6.7 percent this fiscal year and next, broadly unchanged from last month.

"Repeating the exceptional strength of 2023 shouldn't be taken for granted. Last year's growth was strongly supported by the government's capex push, but the need for fiscal prudence will limit the boost this year and over the coming years," said Alexandra Hermann at Oxford Economics.

"We currently see risks to the upside with increasing signs the economy's resilience of last year was maintained into the beginning of 2024."

With various institutes like the International Monetary Fund upgrading India's growth forecast the risk to the outlook was to the upside.

A strong majority of economists, 20 of 28, who answered an additional question said economic growth this fiscal year was more likely to be higher than they expected rather than lower.

Consumer price inflation, at 4.5 percent in March, was forecast to average 4.5 percent this fiscal year and next. However, a majority of economists, 19 of 28 said it was more likely inflation would be higher than they currently predict.