    বাংলা

    Water shortages, traffic aggravate India's Bengaluru as it votes

    The southern city of about 14 million people voted in the summer heat in the second phase of the world's largest election

    Joseph CampbellChandini Monnappa and Sunil KatariaReuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 06:39 AM

    Dire water shortages, flooding, gridlocked roads and poor civic facilities have become major issues in Bengaluru city, residents in India's tech hub said as they voted on Friday in a general election that is otherwise focused on jobs, inflation and Hindu nationalism.

    The southern city of about 14 million people, capital of Karnataka state and often called "India's Silicon Valley", voted in the summer heat in the second phase of the world's largest election, set to go on until Jun 1.

    Bengaluru is home to thousands of startups and global firms from Walmart to Alphabet's Google and is showcased as a symbol of an ambitious, rising India. But unplanned growth and creaking infrastructure is blotting the booming city.

    "The water shortage is not a surprise for us, locals. We knew it's coming. Nothing on rain water harvesting has been done by either the central or the state government," Prasanna Raghavan, an IT professional said after casting his vote.

    "My hope is, whoever comes to power prioritises climate issues."

    The city's problems have featured prominently in the campaign, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Congress - which governs Karnataka state - are pitted against each other.

    "The Congress government in Karnataka has turned the tech city into a tanker city, and left it to the tanker mafia," Modi said in Bengaluru last week, referring to the water tankers being used after taps dried up.

    Congress blamed BJP, which ruled the state before Congress, for the water scarcity.

    "The water crisis in Bangalore is not just a problem; it's a wake-up call. As your MP (member of parliament), I see it as a challenge we must confront head-on," Rajeev Gowda, Congress candidate from the Bengaluru North seat, posted on X this week.

    "We should steer our infrastructure towards sustainable solutions. Water conservation isn't just a short-term fix, it's a long-term commitment," he said.

    Kkavya, 19, who uses only one name, moved to Bengaluru three years ago from Kashmir in the north to study and find a job. She intends to flee the city next year when she finishes studying, fed up with its water shortages and traffic woes.

    "So we say there's no use for cars in (Bengaluru), because for one kilometre, you're going to take 30 minutes, (so) just walk," she said.

    This year's water shortage comes after widespread flooding in 2022 when drainage systems were unable to keep up, especially in low-lying areas, when heavy rains lashed the city.

    "The water crisis in Bangalore is not just a problem; it's a wake-up call. As your MP (member of parliament), I see it as a challenge we must confront head-on," Rajeev Gowda, Congress candidate from the Bengaluru North seat, posted on X this week.

    "We should steer our infrastructure towards sustainable solutions. Water conservation isn't just a short-term fix, it's a long-term commitment," he said.

    "A total lack of planning while developing something", is the biggest issue, said Musthafa K.P., 62, a retired IT consultant living in Bengaluru for 21 years.

    "The city grows rapidly every year and there will be increased pressure on natural resources," he said. "We need better technology solutions and we must start thinking about such solutions immediately."

    RELATED STORIES
    Election officials work at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Barmer, Rajasthan, India, April 26, 2024.
    India begins voting in second phase of giant election
    Almost one billion people are eligible to vote in the seven-phase general elections that began on April 19 and concludes on June 1
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech as he attends an election campaign at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, April 20, 2024. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
    Congress seeks action against Modi for comments about Muslims
    Modi, who is seeking a rare third consecutive term, referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" during a campaign speech on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism from opposition groups
    The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, August 3, 2021.
    Citigroup to end sweeping overhaul this week
    The largest round of staffing moves, including reassignments and departures, will be communicated to employees from Monday to Thursday
    A view shows parched banks of Nallurahalli Lake, located on the eastern edges of India's tech hub of Bengaluru that is facing water shortages, India, February 21, 2024.
    Worsening water shortage in Bengaluru hurts businesses
    The shortage has already forced residents to ration water use and pay almost double the usual price to meet their daily needs

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp