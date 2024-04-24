India struggles to rebuild wheat stocks with purchases down 25% y/y

Govt buys 11.92m T wheat so far vs 15.92m T yr ago

Untimely rains raises moisture level, delay procurement

Higher open market prices prompt farmers to sell to traders

India is struggling to replenish its wheat stocks, with purchases down around 25% on last year's levels due to untimely rains and higher open market prices, which encourage farmers to sell to private traders.

India's wheat inventories have dropped to their lowest in 16 years after two straight years of reduced crop yields prompted New Delhi to sell record volumes from its stocks to boost domestic supplies and bring down local prices.

If the world's second biggest wheat producer is unable to rebuild stocks as hoped, its ability to intervene in the market to calm prices may be curbed, and New Delhi may have to import wheat for the first time since 2017.

State-run agencies have bought 11.92 million metric tonnes of wheat from farmers so far this season, down 25% on the 15.92 million tonnes bought in the same period a year ago, according to data from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).