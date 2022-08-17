'Pain does not go away': Anger persists for family of US Marine killed in Kabul

Taylor, as he was called by his family, was among the last 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan. An Islamic State bomber blew himself up at an airport gate during the chaotic mission to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans before a complete US military withdrawal.

Darin Hoover and Kelly Henson, Taylor's parents, have spent the past year trying to process the pain of losing their only son, re-reading the letters he left some family members and replaying the last time they saw him.

Their grief is mixed with anger, frustration and unanswered questions about why he was sent on that mission in the first place.

"It just aggravates me to no end that they put them in that situation that they should not have been in," said Hoover, who is a police officer.

On the first anniversary of the withdrawal this month, some US officials and experts said there has not been public accountability for mistakes in the evacuation, which took place as the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan at the end of the United States' longest war.