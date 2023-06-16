US criticizes Russia in annual human trafficking report

The US sharpened its criticism of Russia's record on human trafficking on Thursday, citing Moscow’s treatment of conscripts and Ukrainian children, in an annual report on countries that Washington says are failing to protect victims.

The State Department’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons report kept Russia on a list of "state sponsors" of human trafficking and ranked Russia among the world's worst at addressing the problem. Relations between Moscow and Washington are at a breaking point over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A section on Russia included more criticism than last year of Moscow's detention of people in Ukraine. The report also cited the “forcible transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia” - which is the subject of an International Criminal Court prosecution against Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin.