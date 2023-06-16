    বাংলা

    US criticizes Russia in annual human trafficking report

    The 2023 report kept Russia on a list of "state sponsors" of human trafficking and ranked Russia among the world's worst at addressing the problem

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 06:55 AM

    The US sharpened its criticism of Russia's record on human trafficking on Thursday, citing Moscow’s treatment of conscripts and Ukrainian children, in an annual report on countries that Washington says are failing to protect victims.

    The State Department’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons report kept Russia on a list of "state sponsors" of human trafficking and ranked Russia among the world's worst at addressing the problem. Relations between Moscow and Washington are at a breaking point over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    A section on Russia included more criticism than last year of Moscow's detention of people in Ukraine. The report also cited the “forcible transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia” - which is the subject of an International Criminal Court prosecution against Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin.

    “There was a government policy or pattern of trafficking of Ukrainian citizens and North Korean workers,” it added.

    “There were also reports of Russian officials forcing, deceiving, or coercing foreign national adults to fight in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

    This year’s report credited Russia for facilitating the return of Russian children from Syria, some of whom may have been trafficking victims, but it cited fewer positives than the report last year.

    Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The report put Russia in Tier 3, which groups the worst offenders in human trafficking, where it was last year. The State Department downgraded Algeria, Chad, Djibouti and Equatorial Guinea to Tier 3.

    Malaysia and Vietnam were both upgraded from Tier 3 because while they “did not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking” they had made “significant efforts to do so,” the report said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2023.
    Moscow court detains US citizen on drug charges
    A US citizen, a musician and a former paratrooper, has been detained in Russia on charges of organising a drug trafficking operation
    The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2023.
    US thinks Ukraine was behind Kremlin drone attack
    The New York Times said the attack appeared to be part of a series of covert operations that have made US officials uncomfortable
    FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a video conference meeting to discuss agricultural issues including spring field operations in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
    In Russia, the talk is of 'war'
    For more than 15 months Russia has been fighting a war in Ukraine that the Kremlin refused to call a war - but that is changing
    President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to declare Russia's unilateral annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, in the Georgievsky Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Sept 30, 2022.
    Kremlin drone incident gives Putin cover to deepen Ukraine war
    The incident highlighted the apparent vulnerability of central Moscow to enemy drones

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production