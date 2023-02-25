US state's bill would ban gender studies majors, diversity programs at universities

"In Florida, we will build off of our higher education reforms by aligning core curriculum to the values of liberty and the Western tradition," DeSantis said in January.

The legislature, which has a clear Republican majority, convenes for its regular session in March.

Asked about the bill on Friday, a spokesman for the governor, Jeremy Redfern, said DeSantis would decide whether to sign it after seeing a final version passed by lawmakers.

The bill's sponsor, Republican state Representative Alex Andrade, could not be reached for comment.

Academics, free speech advocates and students condemned the measure. Jeremy C. Young, senior manager of free expression and education at the writers' organization PEN America, tweeted that it would be the "central battleground for the soul of higher education."

"It would virtually end academic freedom, shared governance and institutional autonomy at all Florida colleges and universities," Young said in a statement on Friday.

Florida's public university system includes 12 universities with an enrollment of more than 400,000 students.

The use of DEI programs in hiring has caused controversy more widely. Critics say that favoring underrepresented groups is unfairly detrimental to others, while proponents say such efforts are needed to help give traditionally marginalised groups equal footing.

Earlier this month, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott told state agencies and public universities that such practices violated labor laws. The University of Texas system's board of regents on Wednesday said it had paused all new DEI policies in its hiring.