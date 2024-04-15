Stock market dips ‘unexpectedly’ on first day after break

Investors are dismayed after a significant drop in the stock market on the first day of trading after the Eid holidays. In addition to falling share prices, investor participation declined too, which led to a fall in the number of transactions.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange’s main index – the DSEX – fell by 1.5 percent or 85 points on Monday. Trading also dropped to around Tk 3.68 billion, the lowest level since Jan 4.

Saiful Islam, the president of the DSE Brokers Association, described the extent of the decline as ‘unexpected’.