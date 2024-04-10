    বাংলা

    Guard hacked to death as robber tries to break into ATM in Dhaka

    Police launch a search for the lone suspect

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 April 2024, 04:03 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 04:03 PM

    A robber has tried to break into a bank’s ATM after hacking the security guard to death in Dhaka’s Shahjahadpur.

    The incident occurred at Madhumati Bank’s Maisha Chowdhury Tower ATM booth on Pragati Sarani early on Wednesday morning.

    Police believe security guard Hasan Mahmud, 55, was hacked to death when he tried to stop the robber from entering the booth, said Mazharul Islam, chief of Gulshan Police Station.

    The suspect left two hammers and an iron angle in the booth after failing to break into the ATM.

    “One person was seen in the CCTV footage. We’re trying to arrest him,” said Mazharul. 

