Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh brings back bodies of 8 migrants drowned in Mediterranean

Bodies of 8 drowned migrants brought back They were trying to reach Europe via Libya with the help of people smugglers

Bangladesh brings back bodies of 8 migrants drowned in Mediterran

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 03 May 2024, 01:31 AM

Updated : 03 May 2024, 01:31 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
Read More
Dozens of Myanmar BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh
Dozens of Myanmar BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh
India waits for details on arrests over Sikh separatist's murder
India waits for details on arrests over Sikh separatist's murder
2 Ashuganj units halt power production partially
2 Ashuganj units halt power production partially
Arsenal keep pressure on City with win over Bournemouth
Arsenal keep pressure on City with win over Bournemouth
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More