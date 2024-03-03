Messi scores twice as Inter Miami routs Orlando City

Luis Suarez scored the first two goals of his MLS career and provided the final pass on two more, Lionel Messi added two goals, and host Inter Miami romped to a 5-0 victory over Orlando City on Saturday afternoon.

Robert Taylor added the other goal for unbeaten Miami (2-0-1, 7 points) in what was easily its most lopsided result of the young season. Julian Gressel made the final pass on Suarez's two goals, both coming inside the opening 11 minutes.

Drake Callender made two saves to keep his second clean sheet for the Herons, who for the first time offered the kind of dominant performance that matched their status as oddsmakers' MLS Cup favourites.

Pedro Gallese failed to make a save for Orlando (0-1-1, 1 point), which suffered its worst regular-season defeat since a 5-0 loss at New York City FC in late July 2021.

The Lions have now lost two games when Messi plays for the Herons by a seven-goal margin, having fallen 3-1 in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup back on Aug. 2.