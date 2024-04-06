Lionel Messi availability in question as Miami hosts Rapids

Is Lionel Messi playing this weekend?

That's the question Inter Miami (3-2-2, 11 points) will need to address for as long as the global superstar sits out with a hamstring strain.

Miami fans hope Messi will be back on the field Saturday when the Colorado Rapids (2-2-2, eight points) visit Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Messi has not played since Mar 13, when he saw 50 minutes of action in Inter Miami's Champions Cup match against Nashville SC before leaving with his hamstring injury.