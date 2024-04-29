Home +
PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose at Lyon

They who missed the chance to secure the title on Saturday when they drew 3-3 draw with Le Havre, have 70 points, 12 ahead of Monaco with three games remaining

PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose
Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Le Havre - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 27, 2024 General view as rain falls inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters

Published : 29 Apr 2024, 02:04 AM

Updated : 29 Apr 2024, 02:04 AM

