Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bayern fans can give us advantage against Real Madrid, says Tuchel

Bayern advanced into the last four of the Champions League for the first time since winning the tournament in 2020, while record 14-times champions Madrid last took home the trophy in 2022

Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel

Reuters

Published : 29 Apr 2024, 11:14 PM

Updated : 29 Apr 2024, 11:14 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Liverpool's slim title hopes fade further
Liverpool's slim title hopes fade further
Salah in touchline row as Liverpool drop points
Salah in touchline row as Liverpool drop points
PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title
PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title
City keep pressure on Arsenal with win over Forest
City keep pressure on Arsenal with win over Forest
Read More
More heat and heatwave
More heat and heatwave
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
Indian state suspends licences of products of yoga guru in latest setback
MV Abdullah is set to leave UAE for Bangladesh
MV Abdullah is set to leave UAE for Bangladesh
Scotland's Humza Yousaf quits
Scotland's Humza Yousaf quits
Read More
Opinion

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh

Tasneem Hossain

Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Read More