Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month's friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country's FA (AFA) said on Monday.

The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

"Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the US due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville," the AFA said on its official X account.