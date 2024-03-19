    বাংলা

    Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

    Messi is the latest absence for Lionel Scaloni's side following injuries to AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios

    Reuters
    Published : 19 March 2024, 03:37 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 03:37 AM

    Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month's friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country's FA (AFA) said on Monday.

    The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

    "Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the US due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville," the AFA said on its official X account.

    Messi is the latest absence for Lionel Scaloni's side following injuries to AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

    Argentina will face El Salvador on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before playing Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

