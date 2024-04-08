Brazil will seriously consider Bangladesh’s inclusion in BRICS: FM Vieira

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has said his country will consider Bangladesh’s inclusion in the BRICS bloc of developing nations ‘very strongly’.

“We will examine the candidature of countries and Bangladesh is a country very close to us,” he said after meeting his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud in Dhaka on Sunday.

“We would share principles, share positions. We will consider it from our side very strongly and very positively,” he said.

The alliance extended the opportunity to six nations to join the bloc at its summit in South Africa last year. Although Bangladesh had expressed interest to become a member, it was not given an invitation this time.