Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira arrives in Dhaka

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is placing a great deal of importance on the visit. A ‘technical cooperation agreement’ on cooperation in various fields and a Memorandum of Understanding on sports are to be signed during the visit.

“For the first time since our independence, a Brazilian foreign minister is coming for a visit,” said Foreign Secretary Momen. “This is significant. Brazil is the largest country in South America. Their interest has increased over time and it has now peaked.”

Brazil, the largest economy in South America, currently presides over the G20 alliance. The foreign secretary described the visit as a ‘big opportunity’ to advance relations.

“When they see Bangladesh’s relations with Brazil growing stronger, other South American countries will become more interested. Hopefully, they will follow.”

Businessmen from both countries are part of the Brazilian foreign minister’s agenda, which is designed to promote trade. Foreign Minister Mahmud also hopes to create opportunities to increase Bangladesh’s trade with Brazil.

“We import cooking oil and other products from Brazil,” he said. “But exports to South America remains largely unexplored. Brazil is a big country. Their purchasing power is also high, so there is a huge opportunity to grow our trade relations with them.”

Bangladesh imports a significant amount of cotton from Brazil to power the readymade garments industry. It also imports daily commodities like sugar, cooking oil, and wheat.

Bangladesh is Brazil’s fourth largest buyer of cotton. In 2022-23, Bangladesh imported 233 tonnes of cotton from the country. So far, in 2023-24, it has imported 132 tonnes.

Bangladesh Bank says Bangladesh imported Tk 60.63 billion worth of cotton from Brazil in 2022-23. The figure was Tk 39.53 billion in the previous fiscal year.