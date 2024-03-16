Two killed in shelling of Russian border city Belgorod, governor says

Two people were killed and three wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod, the regional governor said on Saturday, as Russian citizens vote through Sunday in a three-day presidential election.

In a statement on the messenger app Telegram, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the city had been struck by missiles fired from a Vampire rocket launcher system. He said that vehicles and buildings had been damaged both in Belgorod and in surrounding villages.

Video obtained by Reuters showed fires blazing and air raid sirens ringing out in Belgorod's deserted streets.