Russian attack kills at least 9 in Ukraine's Chernihiv, officials say

A Russian missile attack killed at least nine residents and damaged buildings and municipal infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, local officials said.

The city's acting mayor, Oleksandr Lomako, said three explosions ripped through a busy part of the city just after 09:00 am local time (0600 GMT), hitting a multi-story building.

"Unfortunately, Russia continues to engage in terrorist activity against the civilians and civilian infrastructure as confirmed by this strike on Chernihiv once again," Lomako told Ukrainian TV.

He said that several buildings, social infrastructure, and many private cars were damaged. Regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said at least nine people were killed and more than 20 injured.