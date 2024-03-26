    বাংলা

    Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail, Kremlin spokesman says

    Peskov also told the news outlet Argumenty I Fakty that Russia was pursuing its two-year-old war on Ukraine to protect itself from the West

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2024, 05:05 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 05:05 AM

    Any global peace summit on Ukraine that excludes Russia is simply "absurd" and will fail, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Tuesday.

    Peskov also told the news outlet Argumenty I Fakty that Russia was pursuing its two-year-old war on Ukraine to protect itself from the West.

    "Can the Ukrainian problem be resolved without Russia's participation? The reply is clear - it cannot," Peskov said in the interview conducted last Thursday, a day before the mass shooting at a concert hall outside Moscow.

    "Because Ukraine has been turned into an instrument in the hands of the collective West with whose help it intends, so it seems to them, to put more pressure on Russia, restrain Russia and abandon it to the fringes of development. And, should they succeed, to finish it off," he added.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for an international peace summit, and earlier this year Switzerland said it would host the meeting, and that a date and the details were being discussed.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has already denounced as unworkable a Ukrainian peace plan calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Kyiv's 1991 borders, including Crimea, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

    Peskov reiterated that the plan was unthinkable, and also denounced plans discussed by the European Union and other countries to take control of profits from Russian assets and turn them over to Ukraine.

    "I believe the Europeans understand that we will challenge such a decision. This is possibly a question not over a single year, but, rather decades," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Putin vows to punish those behind concert massacre
    Putin vows to punish those behind concert massacre
    Militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed responsibility of the rampage but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link
    Russian President Vladimir Putin votes online in the presidential election at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 15, 2024. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
    Putin wins Russia election with no serious competition
    Putin won nearly 88% of the vote, the highest ever result in Russia's post-Soviet history, according to an exit poll
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow, Russia December 7, 2023.
    Russia won’t meddle in the US presidential election: Kremlin
    Putin has dropped a series of ironic remarks about the US election, saying that he finds Joe Biden preferable as the next president to Trump
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia Dec 14, 2023.
    Russia made no decision on VPN ban: Kremlin
    Demand for VPN services soared in Russia after Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022 and the authorities restricted access to some Western social media

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin