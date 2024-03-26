Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail, Kremlin spokesman says

Any global peace summit on Ukraine that excludes Russia is simply "absurd" and will fail, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Peskov also told the news outlet Argumenty I Fakty that Russia was pursuing its two-year-old war on Ukraine to protect itself from the West.

"Can the Ukrainian problem be resolved without Russia's participation? The reply is clear - it cannot," Peskov said in the interview conducted last Thursday, a day before the mass shooting at a concert hall outside Moscow.

"Because Ukraine has been turned into an instrument in the hands of the collective West with whose help it intends, so it seems to them, to put more pressure on Russia, restrain Russia and abandon it to the fringes of development. And, should they succeed, to finish it off," he added.