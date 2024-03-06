The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russia will not meddle in the November US presidential election, and dismissed American findings that Moscow orchestrated campaigns to sway both the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.

President Vladimir Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day of 1999, has dropped a series of ironic remarks about the US election, saying that he finds Joe Biden preferable as the next US president to Donald Trump.

"We never interfered in elections in the United States," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a lecture to students on stereotypes about Russia, occasionally slipping into English.

"And this time, we do not intend to interfere... We do not dictate to anyone how to live - but we don't want others to dictate to us," Peskov said.