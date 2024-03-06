    বাংলা

    Kremlin says Russia will not meddle in the US presidential election

    Putin has dropped a series of ironic remarks about the US election, saying that he finds Joe Biden preferable as the next president to Trump

    Reuters
    Published : 6 March 2024, 01:02 PM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 01:02 PM

    The Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russia will not meddle in the November US presidential election, and dismissed American findings that Moscow orchestrated campaigns to sway both the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.

    President Vladimir Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day of 1999, has dropped a series of ironic remarks about the US election, saying that he finds Joe Biden preferable as the next US president to Donald Trump.

    "We never interfered in elections in the United States," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a lecture to students on stereotypes about Russia, occasionally slipping into English.

    "And this time, we do not intend to interfere... We do not dictate to anyone how to live - but we don't want others to dictate to us," Peskov said.

    Peskov said any attempt from abroad to interfere in Russia's presidential election later this month would be prevented. Russia, he said, did not care about Western criticism of the vote which Putin, barring an unexpected development, is certain to win.

    A 2019 report by US Special Counsel Robert S Mueller found that Russia had "interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion" while U.S. intelligence believes Russia interfered in the 2020 election.

    In 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report saying that Putin had authorised a range of influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden's candidacy and supporting Trump while undermining public confidence.

    The United States last year released a US intelligence assessment that found Moscow was using spies, social media and Russian state-run media to erode public faith in the integrity of democratic elections worldwide.

    NEVER BEEN WORSE

    The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and Putin has warned that the West risks provoking a nuclear war if it sends troops to fight in Ukraine.

    Peskov, Putin's spokesman since 2008, said that relations with the United States had probably never been worse.

    But he said Russia did not see Americans as enemies and said that the world's two biggest nuclear powers had special responsibility to ensure global strategic security.

    Relations "have probably never been worse. America is fighting against us," Peskov said.

    He said U.S. tanks were being destroyed by Russian forces in Ukraine and said US aircraft would suffer the same fate if sent to Ukraine.

    After Putin sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, the West slapped what it said were the toughest sanctions ever imposed on a major economy.

    The sanctions "do not hurt us," Peskov said.

    On the contrary, he said, they had led to an "internal mobilisation" of the economy and society. Peskov said Russian economic growth of 3.6% last year showed the sanctions had failed.

    Asked what the future held for Russia, Peskov said it would not be easy because the tectonic plates of geopolitics were shifting. But Russia, he said, would remain open to the world.

    RELATED STORIES
    A person gestures in front of portraits of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people attend a protest and vigil held in front of the Russian embassy following the death of Navalny, in Kappara, Malta, February 19, 2024.
    Navalny was close to being freed in prisoner swap, ally says
    A Russian source told Reuters that the prisoner exchange had been meant to take place in the middle of February and that both Navalny and his wife had agreed to it
    Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, takes part in a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium Feb 19, 2024.
    Navalny's widow says she will continue her husband's fight against Putin
    In a video released 3 days after the death of Navalny, she accused Putin of murdering her husband
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia Sept 29, 2019.
    Putin opponent Navalny dies in jail, Russia says
    Supporters say they cannot confirm he is dead, but that if he is then they believe he has been killed
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia Dec 14, 2023.
    Russia made no decision on VPN ban: Kremlin
    Demand for VPN services soared in Russia after Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022 and the authorities restricted access to some Western social media

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality