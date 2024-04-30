Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Forest fires raze parts of India amid heat, dry weather

Data from the state-run Forest Survey of India shows that as of 2021, 54.4% of forests in India experienced occasional fires, most of them due to man-made factors

Forest fires raze parts of India amid heat weather

Reuters

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Apr 2024, 11:10 PM

Updated : 30 Apr 2024, 11:10 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination
India struggles to rebuild wheat stocks
India struggles to rebuild wheat stocks
Unemployment India's biggest worry: poll
Unemployment India's biggest worry: poll
Water shortages, traffic aggravate India's Bengaluru as it votes
Water shortages, traffic aggravate India's Bengaluru as it votes
Read More
10 Maoist rebels killed in gun battle
10 Maoist rebels killed in gun battle
Islamic charitable giving could fund Bangladesh climate adaptation
Islamic charitable giving could fund Bangladesh climate adaptation
HC stays Rangpur Labour Court case against Yunus
HC stays Rangpur Labour Court case against Yunus
Fuel oil prices rise by up to Tk 2.50 a litre
Fuel oil prices rise by up to Tk 2.50 a litre
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More