Russia arrests suspected gunmen as concert toll rises to 93

Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage that killed 93 people in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

It said FSB security service chief Alexander Bortnikov had reported to President Vladimir Putin that those detained included "four terrorists" and that the service was working to identify their accomplices.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the death toll had leapt to 93 from the attack in which camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers near the capital on Friday. It said some died from gunshot wounds and others in a huge fire that broke out in the complex.