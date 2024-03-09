Putin lauds Russian women for motherhood, beauty

President Vladimir Putin heaped praise on Russian women on Friday, International Women's Day, singling them out for providing the gifts of motherhood, charm and beauty, part of a long-running campaign to boost the country's birth rate.

The 8th March holiday has been one of the most popular in Russia since Soviet times, marked by gifts of flowers and sweets -- and effusive speeches extolling the feminine qualities of women and their skills in making households run.

"Today in Russia, the family - its interests and needs - is the focus of our attention, our absolute priority," Putin said in a video greeting to mark the holiday.

"We will do everything so that families with ... multiple children and young parents feel the state's help and concern."