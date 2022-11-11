Shooting in gang-plagued Mexican state leaves 9 dead

A shooting left nine dead and two wounded at a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, which has increasingly suffered from cartel violence, local authorities said Thursday.

An armed group arrived at the bar around 9 pm Wednesday in the town of Apaseo el Alto, outside of Celaya, and opened fire on those inside, authorities said in a statement.

Five men and four women were killed in the gunfire and two more women were hurt, the town said. The injured women were in stable condition.