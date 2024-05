New machinery eases Haor rice harvesting

Farmers in Haor areas are harvesting their crops before the rains come. Amid scorching heat and intense sunshine, they have nearly completed harvesting 100 percent of the Boro paddy. Harvester and reaper machinery have eased the huge workload across a wide stretch of Kishoreganj. With 700 of these machines and the help of 30,000 seasonal workers, the crops have been harvested properly, putting a smile on farmers’ faces.