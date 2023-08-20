    বাংলা

    Shoot-out occurs near Ecuador candidate Sonnenholzner day before vote

    A video showed Sonnenholzner greeting a supporter in a sunny restaurant and preparing to take a selfie, before shots sound outside

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2023, 04:14 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 04:14 AM

    A shoot-out erupted on Saturday near a restaurant where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Otto Sonnenholzner was eating with his family, police and the candidate said, though the violence was not directed at him.

    Ecuadoreans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and legislature after a campaign clouded by the assassination of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio 10 days ago.

    "We just suffered a shoot-out in front of the place where I was breakfasting with my family," Sonnenholzner, a pro-market candidate and former vice president said on X, previously called Twitter. "Thank God we're all well but we demand an investigation into what occurred."

    A video on social media showed Sonnenholzner greeting a supporter in a sunny restaurant in Guayaquil and preparing to take a selfie, before shots sound outside.

    The national police said in a press conference the shoot-out was the result of a chase after a robbery in an exercise clothing store and that five people have been arrested.

    Sonnenholzner has hardened his discourse around crime since the murder of Villavicencio, repeatedly promising his supporters that should he be elected, criminals who use violence against citizens will be shot by police.

    Fellow presidential candidate Daniel Noboa on Thursday said there was an attack on his campaign caravan in Duran, but police later said the shooting was not directed at Noboa, son of prominent banana businessman and former presidential candidate Alvaro Noboa.

    Meanwhile, Francisco Tamariz, the mayor of the coastal city of La Libertad, said on X on Saturday that shots were fired by police on Friday at a truck in which he and his wife were riding.

    Police in Santa Elena province said in a press conference three armoured cars without official logos avoided a police stop and officers eventually shot to stop the vehicles.

    Three people from one of the cars were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were found, police said.

    Tamariz said he would complain to the attorney general's office.

    The mayor of the Pacific port city of Manta, Agustin Intriago, was murdered in July. The police said on Friday morning they detained four people in his killing.

    RELATED STORIES
    Andrea Gonzalez, vice-presidential running mate of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organised crime who was killed during a campaign event, attends a press conference on behalf of the campaign while wearing a bulletproof vest, in Quito, Ecuador, Aug 10, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro
    Ecuadorian party picks replacement for slain leader
    Villavicencio's Build party announced it had tapped Andrea Gonzalez to replace the slain 59-year-old in the Aug 20 vote
    FILE PHOTO: People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China Aug 3, 2023.REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
    Floods, mudslides kill two people in northwestern China city
    Local authorities set up cordons to allow drainage work on some roads, while the city dispatched nearly 3,900 police to help
    FILE PHOTO: An electrical pylon is seen reflected in the floodwaters at a flooded corn farm after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, Aug 7, 2023.
    China floods hit rice, corn crops; trigger food inflation worries
    Initial estimates show 4 million to 5 million metric tons of corn, or about 2% of the country's output, have been affected by the floods
    FILE PHOTO: People gather outside the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison after a riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 14, 2023.
    Nearly a sixth of Ecuador prisoners held without sentence
    Ecuador's prison system has faced structural problems for decades, amid overcrowding and precarious living conditions for inmates

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks