Death toll climbs to 15 in Kentucky floods: governor

The National Guard and the State Police used helicopters and boats to rescue dozens of people from homes and vehicles in Kentucky's eastern coal-mining region. Video footage from local media showed floodwaters reaching the roofs of houses and turning roads into rivers.

"We have lost at least 15 Kentuckians, though that number is going to grow, probably more than double," Beshear said in a video posted on Twitter, adding that 23,000 homes and businesses were without power.

"This situation is ongoing. We are still in the search-and-rescue mode," Beshear said. "It's going to be a tough couple of days. It's going to be a long rebuild. We are tough enough. We're going to make it."