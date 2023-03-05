    বাংলা

    Bolsonaro denies 'illegal acts' over Saudi jewels; Lula government vows probe

    O Estado de S Paulo newspaper reported that a member of Bolsonaro's government had illegally tried to bring to Brazil a $3.2 million jewelry set

    Reuters
    Published : 5 March 2023, 09:04 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 09:04 AM

    Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday denied committing "illegal acts" after a report that jewelry allegedly gifted by Saudi Arabia to him and his wife was brought into the South American nation without being declared to authorities.

    The government of Bolsonaro's successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pledged to investigate the matter.

    On Friday, O Estado de S Paulo newspaper reported that a member of Bolsonaro's government had illegally tried to bring to Brazil a $3.2 million jewelry set consisting of a diamond necklace, ring, watch and earrings gifted to the far-right former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the Saudi government.

    The Saudi embassy in Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    "I'm being accused of a gift I neither asked for nor received," Bolsonaro was quoted as saying in an interview with CNN Brasil. "There is no illegality on my part. I never committed illegal acts."

    Still, Lula aides promised that probe into the matter would be launched.

    Justice Minister Flavio Dino said he would request a federal police investigation, while Paulo Pimenta, a spokesman for the leftist Brazilian president, stressed there would be no impunity.

    "The evidence is robust and the truth will out," Pimenta said in a social media broadcast.

    According to O Estado de S Paulo, the jewels valued at 3 million euros ($3.19 million) were found by customs agents in the backpack of an aide to then-Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque who was returning from an official trip to the Middle East in October 2021.

    Agents at the Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo seized the jewelry, as people must declare any goods worth more than $1,000 when they enter Brazil, the newspaper said, adding that the Bolsonaro administration unsuccessfully tried to recover the jewelry multiple times through government officials.

    Bolsonaro is in the United States, having flown to Florida in late December, 48 hours before Lula was sworn in. He attended the CPAC conservative conference in Washington on Saturday where he was also expected to meet former US President Donald Trump, his political ally.

    RELATED STORIES
    US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley speaks during a news conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured), on the day of the NATO defence ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 14, 2023.
    Syria mission worth the risk: US general
    American officials say that Islamic State could still regenerate into a major threat
    Colombia's Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez speaks with a police officer who, along with other police officers, were detained by rural and indigenous communities, according to authorities, who are demanding that the oil company Emerald Energy build roads in San Vicente del Caguan, Colombia Mar 3, 2023.
    Hostages taken by anti-oil firm protesters in Colombia are freed
    A police officer and a civilian were killed during the violent protest in Caqueta province on Thursday
    Former US Vice President Joe Biden addresses the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington, US, Mar 12, 2019.
    Biden had skin cancer removed
    Biden's health is under close scrutiny as he prepares for an expected run for a second presidential term in 2024
    National Weather Service/Twitter
    Storms in US South kill at least 9
    More than 1.4 million homes and businesses were without power in states impacted by the storm

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher