    বাংলা

    At least 10 people killed, nine injured in shootout in northern Mexico

    The attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada

    Reuters
    Published : 21 May 2023, 03:15 AM
    Updated : 21 May 2023, 03:15 AM

    At least 10 people were killed and nine injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico's Baja California on Saturday, the municipal government reported.

    The attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada. Around 2:18 pm (2118 GMT) people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants at a gas station, according to reports of 911 calls.

    Municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department and Mexican Red Cross, among other agencies arrived at the scene.

    Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 23, 2023. Manchester United players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout.
    United reach FA Cup final after victory over Brighton
    The quality of the penalties in a torrential downpour was superb with United finding the net with all seven of their spotkicks
    Alamy via Reuters Connect
    After fleeing conflict, displaced women face rape in east Congo
    More than 670 women - or nearly 50 per day - were subjected to sexual violence at three sites between Apr 17 and 30
    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech, during a Business Connect event in London, Britain, Apr 24, 2023.
    UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions
    Britain is also targeting an additional 86 people and companies from Russian president's military industrial complex
    Alamy/Reuters Connect
    Love in the time of climate change: Indian poets pen green verses
    The 'Love in the Times of Climate Change' campaign intended to make climate impacts easier to understand - and more relatable

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk