As Trump arrested, Biden talks to Zelensky, appeals for campaign donations

As former President Donald Trump was arrested in Atlanta, US President Joe Biden said he had spoken with Ukraine's president on Friday and issued a fresh appeal for contributions to his 2024 re-election campaign "apropos of nothing."

Biden was silent all day on Friday while on vacation at a home overlooking Lake Tahoe, but at almost the exact time Trump's plane landed in Atlanta, the White House announced the phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky.

"May today be a reminder that the forces of darkness and dominion will never extinguish the flame of liberty that lives in the heart of free people everywhere," Biden wrote from his official presidential account on the social media platform X, former known as Twitter, after announcing the call.