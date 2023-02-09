Driver charged with murder after bus rams into Canada daycare

A city bus driver is facing first-degree murder charges after his vehicle rammed into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring six others.

Police did not give a cause for the crash but filed murder and assault charges against Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51. Authorities said the driver has worked for the transit system for 10 years and does not have a criminal record.

The six children who were taken to hospital did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident happened at about 8:30 am, when kids are usually dropped off by their parents at daycare centers. Authorities did not confirm the children's ages, but according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, about 80 kids under the age of 5 attend that daycare facility.