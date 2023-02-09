    বাংলা

    Driver charged with murder after bus rams into Canada daycare

    Six children were taken to hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 03:24 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 03:24 AM

    A city bus driver is facing first-degree murder charges after his vehicle rammed into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring six others.

    Police did not give a cause for the crash but filed murder and assault charges against Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51. Authorities said the driver has worked for the transit system for 10 years and does not have a criminal record.

    The six children who were taken to hospital did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The incident happened at about 8:30 am, when kids are usually dropped off by their parents at daycare centers. Authorities did not confirm the children's ages, but according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, about 80 kids under the age of 5 attend that daycare facility.

    News of the tragedy at the Sainte Rose daycare in Laval spread through the suburban area known better for its historic houses.

    "It's a tight-knit community," said Christopher Skeete, who represents Sainte Rose in Quebec's National Assembly. "The fact that something like that would happen is devastating."

    Skeete said he had not yet heard anything from police about a motive.

    "When you leave your children at the daycare for the day, you know that they're in good hands ... when an event like that can happen, it shakes us and shatters us," Quebec's Families Minister Suzanne Roy said, speaking to reporters near the scene of the incident.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Quebec Premier Francois Legault, expressed condolences to families after the incident.

    "No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you," Trudeau said.

    Laval is about 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Montreal in Quebec, Canada's second most-populous province.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was downed by the United States over the weekend over US territorial waters off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, US, February 5, 2023.
    US briefed 40 nations on China balloon
    US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed nearly 150 foreign diplomats across 40 embassies on Monday
    President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif, listen.
    Biden vows 'to protect' country in State of the Union speech
    The US president refers to a Chinese spy balloon that travelled across America last week
    Map of Mexico.
    Doctor accused of spreading deadly meningitis arrested in Mexico
    The doctor is charged with illegal re-use of drugs at the private hospitals where he worked
    President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif, listen.
    Biden challenges Republicans on debt and economy
    Biden used his State of the Union speech to outline the progressive priorities of his Democratic Party

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher