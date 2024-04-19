Truck driver claims failed brakes caused Jhalakathi crash that killed 14 people

The brakes of the truck failed and it crushed three autorickshaws and a car, leaving 14 people dead in Jhalakathi, its driver has told police.
Police arrested the driver Al Amin Howlader, 32, and his assistant Nazmul Sheikh, 22, immediately after the accident near Gabkhan Bridge toll plaza at Sadar Upazila on Wednesday.
On Thursday, they were shown arrested and sent to jail in a case over the accident.
Citing information given by the driver, Jhalakathi Superintendent of Police Afruzul Haque Tutul said the truck’s brakes failed when it approached the bridge’s toll plaza.
Al Amin was not the regular driver of the truck and he did not have a driving licence for heavy vehicles, said Afruzul.
He said police would seek court permission to grill the driver and his assistant in custody if required during the investigation.
A video of the incident showed the truck at a high speed flattened two auto rickshaws and a car stuck near the toll plaza. It also hit another autorickshaw.
The dead victims included six members of a family in the car who were on their way to Barishal to see a house for rent. Two of the autorickshaws were carrying members of another family who were travelling to a wedding reception.
Jhalakathi Police Station chief Shahidul Islam said the brother of one of the victims filed a case against Al Amin and Nazmul.
The charges brought under the Road Transport Act include causing deaths by driving at a high speed without a licence.