Truck driver claims failed brakes caused Jhalakathi crash that killed 14 people

The brakes of the truck failed and it crushed three autorickshaws and a car, leaving 14 people dead in Jhalakathi, its driver has told police.

Police arrested the driver Al Amin Howlader, 32, and his assistant Nazmul Sheikh, 22, immediately after the accident near Gabkhan Bridge toll plaza at Sadar Upazila on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they were shown arrested and sent to jail in a case over the accident.