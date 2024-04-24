Police arrest bus driver over deaths of two CUET students, protests continue for third day

Police have arrested the driver of the bus that hit a motorcycle and killed two students of the Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).

Tajul Islam, 49, from Raozan’s Chikdair, was held at the GEC intersection in the city on Wednesday, Rangunia Police Station chief Chandan Kumar Chakraborty said.

Chandan said that the bus was seized following the accident, but the driver fled the scene. Tajul was later arrested in the morning with the help of a tip-off.

The dead are Shanto Saha from the 20th batch and Taufiq Hossain from the 21st batch of the civil engineering department.

A third student was critically injured in the accident on Chattogram-Kaptai road at Zia Nagar near Selima Quader Chowdhury College in Rangunia Upazila on Monday afternoon. He has been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.