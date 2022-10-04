Right-wing wins in Brazil's Congress show staying power of 'Bolsonarismo'

A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro have given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election.

His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the 513-member lower house, up from 77, and right-leaning parties allied with Bolsonaro now control half the chamber.

The bigger surprise in Sunday's voting was in the Senate where Bolsonaro's party won 13 of the 27 seats up for grabs, with two more possible in second-round runoffs, a party spokesman said.

"Against all odds and everyone, we won 2 million more votes this year than in 2018," Bolsonaro posted on social media in Monday's early hours. "We also elected the largest benches in the lower house and the Senate, which was our main priority."

Bolsonaro helped elect allies to the Senate who had trailed in opinion polls, such as former ministers Damares Alves and Paulo Pontes. Alves, an evangelical ally, defeated the Senate candidate from Bolsonaro's own party.