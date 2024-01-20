US Senator Tim Scott endorses ex-rival Trump in blow to Haley

US Senator Tim Scott, who had campaigned against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, endorsed his former rival at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday night, dealing a blow to Trump's top remaining primary competitor, Nikki Haley.

The move by Scott comes just four days before the pivotal Republican nominating contest in New Hampshire, in which Trump is facing off against Haley, a former South Carolina governor who first appointed Scott to the US Senate.

Only Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has largely written off New Hampshire to challenge Haley in her home state of South Carolina, remains in the three-way contest for the nomination.

Haley is trailing Trump by 14 points in New Hampshire, according to an average of polls maintained by polling analysis website 538. She is feverishly trying to close the gap, as the state is widely seen as one of her best shots to score a win off the former president and keep her campaign hopes alive.