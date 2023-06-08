Canadian wildfires prompt new evacuations, alarm over air quality

Firefighters battled hundreds of forest blazes on Wednesday as Canada's worst-ever early season wildfires prompted the evacuation of thousands and a blanket of smoky air wafting over US cities.

There are fires in nearly all of Canada's provinces and territories, with the eastern province of Quebec among the worst affected. The province, Canada's second-most populous, has suffered four times its 10-year average of wildfires so far this year.

"Right now, with the manpower we have, we can fight about 40 fires at the same time. But we have 150 fires so we have to make sure that we focus where the problems are the more urgent," Quebec premier Francois Legault told reporters.

South of the border, more than a dozen US states were under air-quality alerts on Wednesday as smoke from the wildfires wafted south, casting a dull gray pallor over the skyline of New York and other big cities.

About 520 firefighters were battling the blazes with another 150 due to join soon from the army, Legault said. He said he hoped 500 more would arrive in the next few days from the neighbouring province of New Brunswick as well as France, the United States, Portugal, Spain, and Mexico.