After New Mexico killings, Muslims are on edge

Albuquerque business owner Mula Akbar now carries a pistol most of the time after three Muslim men he knew were ambushed and killed in New Mexico's largest city in the last 10 days.

He said he and other members of Albuquerque's Muslim community are taking such precautions while police search for whoever targeted and shot dead four men of Pakistani or Afghan descent in the city since November.

Akbar said he last saw Nayeem Hossain on Friday at the burial of two other men, Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were killed on Aug 1 and Jul 26, respectively.