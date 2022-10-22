Americans on alert as noisy data centres near their neighbourhoods

Now, the city council has put the brakes on new operations, as Mayo's office works to update regulations on noise control and other issues.

"Data centres are evolving, and our approach and land use regulations regarding them are evolving with them," Mayo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

ZOOM CALLS, SOCIAL MEDIA

The United States was home to about 2,600 data centres last year – a third of the global total, according to figures cited by the US International Trade Commission, amid a global market set to nearly double from 2020 to $90 billion by mid-decade.

Data centre growth is underpinned by how the pandemic supercharged online and especially video activity, triggering a surge in Zoom calls, photo-sharing and social media use.

"Everything we do is creating a greater need for data centres – they are this unseen thing, and between your phone and videoconferencing, all of it is creating greater and greater need for the expansion of what we're doing," said Lim.

The boom has brought significant local investment and a major new source of tax revenue in data centre hotspots.

In Virginia, the centres accounted for 62% of all new investment last year, supporting 45,000 jobs and creating more than $15 billion in economic output, according to the Northern Virginia Technology Council, a trade group.

Yet these operations come with significant costs: Together, data centres use about 2% of the nation's electricity, according to the Energy Department, while a typical facility sucks in millions of gallons of water for cooling servers per year.