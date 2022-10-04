Hurricane Ian: Florida search operation redoubled as death toll tops 100

Search-and-rescue teams in Florida doubled back to examine tens of thousands of Gulf Coast homes and businesses on Monday after an initial sweep through areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian, as the death toll from one of America's fiercest storms on record topped 100.

Emergency crews have made cursory inspections of about 45,000 properties since Ian blasted ashore last Wednesday, flooding seaside communities with high surf that washed away numerous buildings, Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management, said during a morning briefing.

"We've been to about every address," he said, noting that crews had begun conducting a more thorough search. "We believe that we have searched everything very quickly. Now we are going back for a second look."

He added: "I am not saying we are not going to find anybody else. We may find other people."

At least 103 US storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian made US landfall with catastrophic force as a Category 4 hurricane, packing maximum-sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kph).

Florida accounted for the bulk of fatalities, with 78 tallied by the sheriff's offices in the adjoining coastal jurisdictions of Lee and Charlotte counties, which bore the brunt of the storm at landfall, and 21 more deaths reported by state officials from nine other counties.