Winning lottery ticket for $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois

The ticket was sold at the Speedway fuel and convenience store on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. Going into the draw on Friday night, the jackpot was estimated at $1.28 billion, but swelled as people piled in to try their luck.

The still-to-be-identified holder of the winning ticket, which would have cost $2 to buy, matched all six numbers. They have the choice of a lump-sum payment of $780.5 million or an annual payout over 30 years.

Most winners go for the lump sum, which comes with a hefty tax bill, according to the Mega Millions website.

The winning numbers for the jackpot, which had been rolling since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the mega ball 14.

It is the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in October 2018.