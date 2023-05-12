US implements new strict asylum rules at Mexico border as Title 42 expires

The US on Friday ended COVID-19 border restrictions that blocked many migrants at the border with Mexico, immediately replacing the so-called Title 42 restrictions with sweeping new asylum rules meant to deter illegal crossings.

This week, word spread among migrants that the new asylum rules would make it much harder to remain in the United States. In the hours before a new regulation went into effect, thousands of migrants waded through rivers, climbed walls and scrambled up embankments onto U.S. soil, hoping to be processed before midnight.

Some migrants turned themselves in to border officials. Others tried to cross undetected.

In Matamoros, Mexico, groups crossed the Rio Grande River in chin-high water. Some carried tiny babies and bags of belongings above their heads to make it into Brownsville, Texas.

In El Paso, Texas, hundreds of migrants camped out on downtown streets trying to figure out where to go next after crossing the border from Juarez, Mexico.

More migrants - including families with young children wrapped in Mylar blankets - awaited processing while penned between two towering border walls in San Diego, California, across from Tijuana, Mexico.

Even before the termination of Title 42, President Joe Biden's administration was grappling with record numbers of migrants at the US-Mexico border, straining US authorities and border cities.

Republicans fault Biden for easing the more restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, his Republican predecessor. Biden has blamed Congress for not passing comprehensive immigration reform.