Abortion, border dominate US Senate race in battleground Arizona

Lake blasted Biden's approach to border security as record numbers of migrants have been caught crossing the US-Mexico border illegally during his presidency. She ripped Gallego for calling Trump's border wall "stupid" in 2017.

"My first act as US senator will be to write a short piece of legislation that fully funds the border wall and expedites the construction immediately," Lake said to cheers.

Arizona is a swing state that could play a decisive role in the presidential race, as well as control of the US Senate. Strategists in both parties said the ruling outlawing nearly all abortions would push moderate voters in Arizona toward Democrats, while also mobilizing young voters, women and voters of color.

Democratic efforts in the Arizona legislature on Wednesday to overturn the ban, which would take effect within 60 days, were blocked by Republicans.

Immigration is a top issue for voters and particularly animating for Republicans, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. The issue could be especially relevant in Arizona, a border state where crossings have risen in the past year. Polls in recent months show Gallego with a slight edge against Lake.

State data shows 35% of Arizona voters are registered Republicans, 29% Democrats and 36% independent and other parties.

Lake hit on familiar themes - blaming the news media for opposition to Trump and hitting Biden for gas and food prices. She criticized "fake news media," singling out a Reuters journalist who appeared to be the only reporter in attendance. One attendee suggested such reporters be charged with treason and arrested.

When asked about the state's abortion ban after her remarks, Lake told Reuters states should be able to decide their abortion laws, potentially leaving it available in some places.

"I'm pro-life and I'm not going to apologize that I want to save babies and help women," she said.

Robert Hall, the pro-Trump owner of the restaurant where the event took place, backs conservative causes, including gun rights, and had a 9 mm pistol on his hip. When it comes to abortion, he said it should be legal but rare, adding he still plans to vote for Trump and Lake if she wins the Republican nomination.

"I personally believe that it's a woman's choice," he said. "That's between her and the Lord."