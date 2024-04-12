    বাংলা

    Biden cancels $7.4 bln in student debt for 277,000 borrowers

    Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced plans to ease student debt that would benefit at least 23 million Americans

    Reuters
    Published : 12 April 2024, 09:37 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2024, 09:37 AM

    The Biden administration will cancel $7.4 billion in student debt for 277,000 borrowers, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

    Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced plans to ease student debt that would benefit at least 23 million Americans, addressing a key issue for young voters whose support he needs as he seeks re-election in November.

    Biden, a Democrat, last year pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked his broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

